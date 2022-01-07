SEGA is another one of those companies that wants to start messing with the business of NFTsbut they are not yet one hundred percent committed to this idea. In fact, they are even willing to completely give up all of this, but they have a very specific condition before doing so.

In April of last year, SEGA revealed that they had partnered with Double Jump Tokyo to launch content NFTwhich would be related to the old and current IPs of the company. However, if they see that the community is not very well received by this, they will put the whole idea aside.

At a recent board of directors, leaders of SEGA stated the following:

“Regarding the NFTs, we are still testing various experiments and we have already carried out various studies and considerations but currently nothing is one hundred percent decided. There have been many announcements about this in the West but there are users who continue to have a negative stance on this. “

They later explained that they would need an advisor on what the fans would accept or not, saying that if this initiative is perceived as “a way to earn easy money”, the plans could be erased.

“We have to carefully assess many things and see how we can mitigate certain negative elements, how much we can do within Japanese regulation, what will be accepted by the players and what will not. So, we’ll see if this matches our mission of “Constantly Creating, Always Captivating”, but if they perceive it as a way to earn easy money, then we will not follow through with the decision. “

Basically yeah SEGA consider that this type of practice could negatively impact the image of the company, then they will not continue with it. Square Enix is ​​also entering this NFT market, but we are doing not well with the community.

Editor’s note: SEGA better prepare for a lot of backlash in case they decide to go ahead with this NFT thing. We have already seen that this type of practice, at least here in the West, has had a rather bad reception and I do not think that SEGA is going to be the exception.

