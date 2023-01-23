Sega has launched a mysterious new website that appears to be teasing a revival of cult arcade and Dreamcast release Cosmic Smash.

Cosmic Smash, which initially launched back in 2001, saw players traversing a futuristic subway-style map, with each “stop” on the line challenging them to clear blocks at the end of a long room within a time limit, using a ball and racquet – making for an experience somewhere between Breakout and squash.

And now, after a 22-year absence, it looks like Cosmic Smash is making a return. Sega released a teaser – along with the words “eye c sth forming” – on its social media channels earlier today, all pointing to a website with “csmashvrs” in its URL.

Read more



#Sega #teasing #Cosmic #Smash #revival