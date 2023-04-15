As revealed by Wall Street Journal, SEGA SAMMY Holdings would be close to acquiring Rovio Entertainmentdeveloper of the famous angry Birds. The price to pay for the company would be as much as a billion dollars, according to some personalities close to the matter. The agreement could be signed as early as next week.

A spokesman for SAW in response he stated: “No formal decision has yet been made regarding a deal. SEGA continues to consider what is best to enhance its corporate value.”

Also in January Playtika announced that it had proposed the acquisition of Rovio for about 800 million dollars, but talks between the two companies ceased last March without any acquisition.

Source: Wall Street Journal Street Gematsu