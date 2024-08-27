During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase something happened that few believed possible. To close the event, the Big N confirmed that Yakuza Kiwamithe remake of the first title in the series, will arrive at Nintendo Switch next October 24th. This version will feature the same content found on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Although it remains to be seen how well this port will perform, many players will have the opportunity to enjoy Kiryu’s first adventure. In this way, The possibility that we see is not ruled out Yakuza 0, as well as the remastered collection that includes Yakuza 3, 4 and 5.

Via: Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase