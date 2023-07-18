The fans of sonic have enjoyed sonic frontiersa new title of sonic which launched earlier this year. we will also receive sonic super starsa new installment in 2D scheduled to be released sometime in the fall of 2023. Moving forward, it looks like the loyal fans of sonic you can look forward to more titles revisiting the classic adventures of the speedy blue hedgehog.

Magazine Famitsu recently spoke with the president and COO of SEGAYukio Sugino, about everything related to sonic. While no specific plans were shared for the future of sonicSugino made it clear that fans can expect some remakes and reboots later.

“Of course, we have to do new things, but as with all intellectual properties, we don’t just have new works or reboots. We’ll build on as we select what’s appropriate right now for each IP, like ‘This is the best way to do this IP.’ ‘sonic‘ is also the flagship intellectual property of SEGAand in parallel with the new game, we are considering reboots and remakes“.

[Presidente y Director de Operaciones de SEGA, Yukio Sugino]

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: More remakes and reboots of sonic? I guess as long as it sells, it will continue to be made.