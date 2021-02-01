During the year 2019, Microsoft made a major announcement for lovers of Sega titles. The company announced that the Yakuza saga would finally reach Xbox consoles, after years in which its deliveries only reached PlayStation systems, and it also did it in the best possible way: reaching Xbox Game Pass at launch.

After this, the different numbered installments of the franchise have gradually reached the Xbox family, as happened a few days ago with Yakuza: The Remastered Collection, or previously with the last numbered title of the franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which in Japan is known as Yakuza 7. And now we have learned that Judgment is coming to Xbox Series X | S soon.

Remastered for next-gen consoles, acclaimed action thriller Judgment is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, & Stadia on April 23rd, 2021. Join Detective Yagami as he claws through Kamurocho’s criminal underground in an attempt to unravel the truth.https://t.co/KllRLbCVLS pic.twitter.com/dMiEq040Y9 – SEGA (@SEGA) February 1, 2021

Sega confirms Judgment coming to Xbox Series X | S soon

Through its official Twitter account, Sega has confirmed that Judgment is coming to Xbox Series X | S soon, thanks to the remastered version that they have made for the new generation consoles. The title will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia, and will do so from April 23, 2021. In this way, all the main games developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be available to users of Xbox consoles.

For those unfamiliar with the title, Judgment tells the stark tale of Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced lawyer seeking redemption. His past haunts him, but he continues to fight as a private detective and makes his way through Kamurocho’s criminal network to investigate a series of gruesome murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy falters.

Judgment will be available on April 23 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia.