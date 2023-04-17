SAW will shortly announce the acquisition of Rovio for a figure that is around 800 million dollars. At the center of the operation there is certainly the intention of the Japanese company to take possession of the well-known IP angry Birds and the placement of Rovio within the mobile gaming market.

They were just internal sources of SAW to confirm that the company’s intention is to exploit the know-how and the placement of Rovio to bring their existing and future franchises into the mobile market, which would allow them to be accessible to a greater number of users.

Haruki Satomi, CEO Of SAWAnd Alexandre Pellettier-Normand, CEO Of Rovioboth said they were enthusiastic about the operation, sure of the fact that both companies will benefit enormously from it. Satomi spoke of angry Birdsa game loved all over the world, to highlight how much the mobile gaming sector is becoming more and more important, hoping that the new collaboration with Rovio Entertainment can lead his own company, which has always stood out for the great variety of consoles on which it operates, to be a leader also in this new and increasingly expanding world. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023/24i.e. between July and September.