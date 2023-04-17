













The information was released by a Sega spokesperson with an official statement. In addition to reporting the amount to be paid, they said they hope to complete the purchase in the second quarter of 2024. Since, like the purchase of Activision by Microsoft, it must go through a series of regulations.

The purchase has already been discussed and agreed upon by the members of Rovio’s board of directors. Furthermore, the transaction will officially start next September and was described as an ‘amicable takeover’. So there shouldn’t be much trouble getting it to complete.

Sega’s goal with the purchase is to gain a foothold in the mobile gaming market, where Rovio has a lot of experience. They also mentioned that they will help Angry Birds creators to work in other environments outside of mobile platforms. Did you expect this purchase?

What will happen to Rovio when it joins Sega?

Sega’s statement also mentioned what will happen to Rovio when it is acquired. The company will become part of its European studio branch, where Creative Assembly and Two Point Studios are already. There they will begin to apply their knowledge to create new mobile experiences and more.

Source: Rovio

‘In the growing global gaming market, mobile titles have great potential. Our long-term goal is to accelerate an expansion in this field. Rovio aims to expand its platform beyond mobile and we will actively seek to support this process.‘. The statement ends. Do you think we have an Angry Birds for home consoles?

