Sega has committed to awarding its staff a 30 per cent pay rise.

By “revis”[ing] its compensation system”, Sega believes it will “further stabilize employee income and create a more comfortable working environment, as well as further strengthen its global competitiveness”. The pay award will apply to existing employees from 1st July 2023.

“We are working to reform our various personnel systems so that employees can maximize their respective potential in a comfortable working environment,” Sega said (thanks, NME).

“We will continue to invest in human resource education, including not only the development of a compensation system that treats employees according to their roles and contributions, but also the expansion of measures to support working styles for each and every employee to live their own lives .

“We will continue our efforts to realize a system that allows our employees to grow while realizing diverse work styles, and to provide further experiences that move the heart globally.”

The company believes that the change will see the average monthly salary increase by 30 per cent, although newly-recruited graduates can expect an uplift of 35 per cent.

