Sega has said it is not interested in takeover talks after news emerged that it has been targeted by Microsoft in recent years. Documents released last week as part of the car maker’s legal battle Xbox with the Federal Trade Commission of the United States revealed that in November 2020, the head of XboxPhil Spencer, sought approval from the CEO of Microsoft to address sega sammy about buying their game studios.

Spencer described Segathe company behind sonicas the “most attractive acquisition target for Xbox due to its global catalog of pcmobile presence in Asia, and global brand affinity on consoles through its classic IP.”

After the news, the shares of sega sammy they rose this week to their highest level since 2007.

Asked if the company is open to acquisition talks, the joint chief operating officer of SegaShuji Utsumi told Bloomberg:

“No, not right now.” He declined to say whether Microsoft had taken a formal approach.

Sega has a close relationship with Microsoft. His Creative Assembly studio worked on the titles for Xbox Halo Wars 2 and Age of Empires 4and in 2021 the Japanese company announced a strategic alliance that will see it develop games using the cloud platform azure from the American company.

“We have a very close relationship with Microsoft and we have a great relationship with their management team,” said Utsumi. “Microsoft He especially holds us in high esteem. Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond from Xbox they take very seriously the values ​​that video game fans emphasize.”

On several occasions, the head of XboxSpencer, has publicly expressed his desire to acquire an Asian game developer, “particularly a Japanese studio.”

The publisher of final fantasy, Square Enixhas also been considered an acquisition target, legal documents revealed this week.

Via: VGC