A new report states that Hyenasthe recently canceled online shooter from segawas the publisher’s most expensive video game production to date, surpassing even the historically expensive adventure game Shenmue of Sega AM2whose development cost 70 million dollars.

Announced in June 2022, Hyenas was being developed by Creative Assembly, the team behind Total War and Alien: Isolation. It was described as a “sci-fi space pirate multiplayer FPS,” in which teams of players faced off against each other and NPCs as they fought to steal valuable items and pop culture items.

On September 28, just 17 days after the most recent beta of Hyenas, sega canceled the game before its official release. According to the developers who worked on the ill-fated project, Hyenas It was the most expensive video game sega has occurred in its history.

In an October 4 report from VGC, backed by a YouTuber with inside knowledge of Creative Assemblythe developers explained that the reason the upcoming shooter was canceled was due to a lack of direction and an engine change mid-development that caused a lot of problems.

An anonymous developer, when questioned about what went wrong, cited multiple reasons, including a “complete lack of direction” and leadership that was “asleep at the wheel.” That same developer also stated that an engine change “mid-process” did not help the team working on the game. According to the report, Hyenas was approved in an effort by the management of Creative Assembly to create a console shooter with broad appeal. It is reported that the study management directly mentioned Destiny and PUBG as inspiration.

It is believed that Hyenas was an example of one of the so-called “Super Games” of sega and had a budget to match, with one developer who worked on the game telling VGC that it was the “highest-budget game ever.” sega“.

“Towards the end, there were people from sega Japan more or less permanently in the UK office,” stated the anonymous developer. “This has never happened in all the time I have worked at CA. Occasionally they would come to visit and see what a game looked like, but like I said before, they generally stayed out of it.”

Although it was initially planned that Hyenas was launched as a premium title, before being canceled it had become a free-to-play shooter. However, after multiple online closed beta tests for the game, sources who spoke to VGC claim that sega was dissatisfied with the game’s expensive progress and that led to its cancellation in late September.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: The visuals in this game are so crazy that they really left me curious about what the final result was going to be like. Although, as it sounds, everything looked to be a monumental failure.