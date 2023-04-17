Today the world of gaming is going through a stage in which they are buying each other, we already saw that at the time with Microsoft and Bethesdaas well as sony with Bungie. There are also somewhat smaller companies that consume their respective companies, and thus confirms a new acquisition by SEGA.

It was recently rumored that the Japanese firm was looking to take over Roviothe creators of the franchise angry birds, information that was already confirmed a few hours ago through a statement. The total purchase price is 706 million euros, which is above 775 million dollars and is low compared to the figure in the rumors.

As commented by the company, it is a “Global expansion of the consumer business through the improvement of mobile gaming capabilities.” So now we could see Rovio developing things of sonic for mobile phones, this can also happen with more franchises. Also, the cameo of angry Birds with the hedgehog it is more than safe.

Rovio Entertainment Oyjの買収について

～モバイルゲーム領域の強化を通じたコンシューマ事業のグローバル展開の加速～ SEGA to Acquire Rovio Entertainment Oyj

~ Global Expansion of the Consumer Business through Enhancement of Mobile Gaming Capabilities ~https://t.co/ICxRH6uuQK — セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) April 17, 2023

SEGA will acquire Rovio Entertainment Oyj ~ Global expansion of consumer business through enhancement of mobile gaming capabilities ~

SEGA analyzes in his document the intention to take advantage of the knowledge of mobile games of Rovio with the “objective of offering content of SEGA to as many users as possible in the digital gaming market.” There are also plans for Rovio expands to the non-mobile market, so they would create games that are designed for console.

They are also no strangers to buying companies, since not long ago they acquired Atlusand for that reason there are many references to SEGA in current titles from the creators of many RPGs.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This gives us to understand that we will see some interesting collaborations, even if we see a new racing game of that brand, logically the Angry Birds will be part of the running team.