Although the craze for mini consoles passed a while ago, it seems that Sega it still finds it attractive to develop such systems. It is because of that that the company announced a new model called Astro City Mini V.

From what is seen it is inspired by a previous system, the Astro City Mini, which went on sale in 2020. It is very reminiscent of an arcade machine but much smaller and this time the screen has rotated around 90 degrees

Sega continues to exploit the mini console market

What does the above mean? As it turns out, the games included in this platform can now also be displayed in vertical format.

It is something similar to Tate mode what does he have Nintendo switch and where by placing the screen vertically, some can be played more comfortably shoot ’em ups or ship games. For what was revealed by Sega There are 22 titles included in the Astro City Mini V, which doesn’t sound bad.

Have your own miniature arcade room

Best of all, they are different from the ones included in the original Astro City Mini. But not all titles included are from Sega. Some of them were developed by Eighting, Psikyo Y Toaplan.

It also works with all the peripherals released for the previous model, such as the separate control and the full-size arcade stick. What about the price of this platform? It is 19,580 yen.

Astro City Mini V includes many shoot ’em ups

At the current exchange rate, it would be $ 3,589 Mexican pesos. At the moment the Astro City Mini V It is only advertised for Japan and can be reserved on the site of Sega Toys. It is not known if by chance it will reach the West.

As for the games it includes, they are Action fighter (1986), Armed Police Batrider (1998), Batsugun (1993), Battle Bakraid Unlimited Version (1999), Cosmo Police Galivan (1985), Desert Breaker (1992) and Dogyuun! (1992).

To the aforementioned are added Gunbird (1994), Kingdom Grand Prix (1994), Moon Cresta (1980), Out Zone (1990), Raiden (1990), Samurai Aces (1993), Shark! Shark! Shark! (1989), Sonic Wings (1992), Strikers 1945 (nineteen ninety five), Tatsujin (1988) and Terra Cresta (1985).

To top it off they are also included Truxton II (1992), VV (1993), Wrestle War (1989) and Zaxxon (1982). To see if by chance Sega announces this mini console for the West.

