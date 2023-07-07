The information has been shared with Bloomberg since co-COO Shuji Utsumi who precisely said: “The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What’s the point if the games aren’t fun?”. Additionally, Sega is putting its blockchain gaming projects on hold for the time being and is on the fence about whether to implement Web3 technology in its next suite of “supergames.”

SAW it is no longer focusing on blockchain games, i.e. those with a structure “play-to-earn” (play to watch). The company has decided that its most important IPs, such as Sonic, cannot be used in third-party blockchain games or risk losing their value. In general, according to an executive this type of video game is boring .

SEGA and the blockchain

Virtua Fighter can still appear in blockchains

However, Sega will continue to allow external partners to use characters from lesser-known franchises, such as Three Kingdoms and Virtua Fighter, as NFTs. Utsumi emphasized that the technology remains useful in cases where characters and items can be moved between different games.

Sega is still open to the use of blockchain technology, if it ever succeeds. “For most people in the gaming industry, what blockchain proponents are saying may sound a bit extreme, but that’s always the case with new things,” Utsumi explained. “We should never underestimate them.”

Blockchain games have been a controversial topic in recent years. Many companies have jumped into this trend, including Square Enix and Ubisoft. However, many players didn’t like the new ideas. Other companies also dismissed this news after it didn’t take off as expected. Electronic Arts initially spoke positively of blockchain games, but later said it was no longer “pushing hard” in that direction.