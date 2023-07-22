SEGA Bass Fishing it’s available free on PC via Steam: SEGA has decided to give away its classic to all users who request it. As? Just by filling out this form and selecting the item to get the game.
In recent days, the Japanese company, through the mouth of its vice president, has declared that it is not interested in an acquisition at this moment: a denial that became necessary after the leaks that saw it in Microsoft’s sights.
The return of a classic
“Discover the exciting world of smallmouth bass fishing! As in the smash hit Dreamcast, take a boat out to eight different fishing locations to catch the biggest, toughest largemouth bass ever!” reads the synopsis for SEGA Bass Fishing on Steam.
The game allows you to compete in four different tournaments, each with its own level of challenge, and use fourteen different lures as you hone your fishing skills, taking into account weather conditions and other variables to be successful.
