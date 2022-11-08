Popular streamer El Rubius announced that he was banned by Sega from Twitch. This after I started streaming sonic frontierswhich comes out on November 8. Although he played it ahead of time, the company had assured him that there would be no problem.

El Rubius used his social networks to express his discontent. In a tweet, he shared a screenshot of an email Sega sent him. In it they gave him a code to play sonic frontiers. They also assured him that there will be no embargo and that he could already broadcast with the title.

Apparently the Spanish streamer is not the only one with these problems. Another by the name of Eric Rodríguez is going through the same situation. In his case, he indicated that he started playing three hours after the embargo expired and was still banned..

This could indicate that there is some kind of communication failure for the data streams. Sonic Frontiers. Perhaps Sega implemented some program that would search for game content before its release to download it. But they did not tell him that there would be certain people authorized for early access. Hopefully it gets fixed and these streamers get their Twitch account back soon.

What is Sonic Frontiers?

sonic frontiers is the latest adventure for Sega’s beloved blue hedgehog. This pretends to be a reinvention of the formula of its games, since it will have an open world. So players will be able to use all the speed of the little being to explore the entire map.

Source: Sega

The title launches this November 8 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The reviews for it have already started to come out and they catalog it as a very fun experience. Plus it could be a great reset for the hedgehog’s future in gaming.. Does it catch your attention?

