Saw he may have plans to produce another mini console and, for this reason, it seems to be asking users for guidance directly to find out which historical car they would like to see it return in the new miniaturized form to the market.

With the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 recently released and destined to represent another success, the company may intend to continue with these initiatives, thus moving to the revival of another console from the past.

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2

According to what was reported by VGC, it seems that the Japanese versions of Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 also contain, inside, credentials to access a poll online.

This data appears to be present only in units distributed in Japan, so there has been no way to confirm at the moment. Reportedly, in the package you can find a url and a password that allow you to access an online survey, in which users can also give their input on the next mini console to be offered on the market.

The survey consists of 47 questions, and among these one concerns the question: among the options provided there are SG-1000, SG-3000, Mk III / Master System, Saturn, DreamcastGame Gear, an arcade machine or a third version of Mega Drive Mini.

There is therefore a concrete possibility that Sega wants to continue the path started, given the success achieved so far. At this point, of course, it would be particularly interesting to see a miniaturized version of Saturn or Dreamcast, continuing the chronological evolution, but the other possibilities are also very valid. We have also seen the complete lineup of the Mega Drive Mini 2, made available in Europe since the beginning of last September.