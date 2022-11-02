The Mega Drive 2 Mini is now on sale (find our review here) and includes a new catalog of classic, rare and unreleased 16-bit console games, as well as a selection of Mega CD releases including Sonic The Hedgehog CD. While buyers enjoy this console, SAW he is already thinking about the next miniature reproduction they could launch and asks users what their favorite would be.

As reported by Gosokkyu on Twitter, the Japanese version of Mega Drive Mini 2 includes a link and password to participate in an extensive survey on the system. Among the 47 questions, it is mentioned which mini console they would like to see in the future: we find SG-1000, SG-3000, Mk III / Master System, Saturn, Dreamcast, a third Mega Drive Mini, a Game Gear Micro 2, a Game Gear that not micro, an Astro City Mini-style arcade or anything else.

A Sega Saturn or Dreamcast miniature are the most common requests among SEGA fans, both because these systems usually don’t have remasters or collections, and because of the unknown gems in their catalog among the general public. SEGA knows this, but until now they have been scrapped due to the cost of these systems.

# 30: which classic Sega hardware replica would you like to see next? (select multiple) SC-3000

SG-1000/1000 II

Mark III / Master System

Saturn

Dreamcast

MD Mini 3

Game Gear Micro pt.2

non-Micro Game Gear

arcade in the Astro City Mini

other (specify)

– GSK | https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate (@gosokkyu) October 31, 2022



And you, which SEGA console would you like to find in mini format? Let us know in the comments.

