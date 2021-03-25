Everything seems to indicate that 2021 is the year of RTS, since a classic of classics returns to PC in remastered format by the hand of the studios Feral Interactive and The Creative Assembly. The Japanese company has announced that Total War: Rome Remastered returns in 4K and many other features to PC, like new visual effects, new features, and more.

As we collect from Gamingbolt, Sega through a trailer published on YouTube, announced that the remaster of this classic RTS will be accompanied by many new features that will undoubtedly make fans of this genre happy. Furthermore, it was announced that It will be officially released on April 29 via Steam, at a value of $ 29.99.

Sega announces Total War: Rome Remastered in 4K for PC

Together with optimization for 4K resolutions, the remastering also includes new environmental effects such as fog, dust, remodeled buildings and objects, reformulated units, and high-resolution campaign maps. Together, the map rotation and a much wider zoom to the camera of the same campaign. As if that were not enough, during the battle there will be a new tactical map and unit screens, which will provide much better control over our army.

In addition to all the above, there will be available 16 previously blocked factions, which will provide a total of 38 playable factions. Also, a new type of agent and the option to send merchants worldwide. The content that Total War: Rome Remastered will have will be quite extensive, since it will include the base game, Alexander and Barbarian Invasion DLC, along with the Rome: Total War Collection edition.

All those players who own the original version of the game, will be able to obtain a 50% off the remaster, until May 31 at 4 pm PDT. Total War: Rome Remastered SE It will launch on April 29 via Steam, at a value of $ 29.99.