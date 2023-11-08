Sega has announced Sonic Dream Team, a new 3D action platformer arriving on December 5th exclusively for Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service that offers unlimited access to a collection of games that can be downloaded at no additional cost if not that of the subscription. Sonic Dream Team joins other SEGA titles for Arcade: Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go and Football Manager 2023 Touch. It will be possible to play this title on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. In this all-new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered the Reverie, an ancient device capable of making dreams materialize. The player will explore twisted dream worlds that differ greatly from the Green Hill of the original game.