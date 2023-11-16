Today SAW announced that, during the 2024is interested in pitching two new ones IP related to the franchise of Person and to contribute to the creation of new and unexpected films along the lines of what was done with the live-action Sonic.

It was all confirmed Shuji UtsumiChief Operating Officer (COO) of SAW, during his speech on CNBC. In particular, the executive of the Japanese company provided detailed information about the direction to be taken towards its IPs in the near future, highlighting how the Japanese company is looking for other ways to bring the most important intellectual properties to as many markets as possible. consumers.

We are now looking to translate the success of the Sonic 2 movie into other adaptations, and fighting games in the Yakuza series such as Persona RPGs are examples of other brands that could be adapted. Additionally, the company will launch two new Persona games in 2024. Our goal is to fall into many different categories, different areas, like Roblox or other movies.

In short, it seems that SAW have in your hands a 2024 with so many irons in the fire, and waiting for further news, all we have to do is see what next year has in store for us.