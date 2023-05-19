SAW announced the Sonic Symphony World Tour 2024, a series of concerts that will bring the music of the blue hedgehog around the world. The event will allow us to retrace the history of the franchise through its musicfrom the 8bit beginnings to the more rock and electronic tracks of the most recent chapters.

Two dates for the tour have currently been announced, one in London and one in Los Angeles, and ticket pre-orders will start on May 26th. The dates are:

September 16, 2023 – Barbican Hall, London

– Barbican Hall, London September 30, 2023 – Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

During each date there will be special guests, who have not yet been revealed for the moment.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer for the Sonic Symphony World Tour 2024, hoping that in the future the company will also announce an Italian date. Good vision!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu