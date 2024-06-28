In the latest financial report, SEGA Announces $41 Million Loss due to the collapse in operating revenue, which fell 86.7% during fiscal 2023 due to cancellations and restructurings carried out at the company’s European offices.

Luckily This is not an actual indicator of performance of the Japanese publisher, given that titles such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name, Sonic Superstars and Phantasy Star Online 2 achieved excellent results.

As mentioned, the losses were recorded due to a Internal reorganization of SEGA Europewhich sold Relic Entertainment and cut approximately 240 jobs across its European studios last fiscal year, as well as project cancellations.