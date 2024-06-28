In the latest financial report, SEGA Announces $41 Million Loss due to the collapse in operating revenue, which fell 86.7% during fiscal 2023 due to cancellations and restructurings carried out at the company’s European offices.
Luckily This is not an actual indicator of performance of the Japanese publisher, given that titles such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name, Sonic Superstars and Phantasy Star Online 2 achieved excellent results.
As mentioned, the losses were recorded due to a Internal reorganization of SEGA Europewhich sold Relic Entertainment and cut approximately 240 jobs across its European studios last fiscal year, as well as project cancellations.
There are several games coming soon
As revealed a few weeks ago, SEGA initially did not believe in the Yakuza series, which almost never came to be. Fortunately, things went differently, and the intellectual property wanted by Toshihiro Nagoshi has grown over timegaining substantial popularity even outside the Japanese borders.
Beyond Like a Dragon, there are several projects in the pipeline for SEGA, which therefore aims to recover the losses recorded in 2023 thanks to the launch of several new gamesincluding the rumored super-game which however has not yet been presented in detail.
After that, there is obviously the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which still manages to give the Japanese company a lot of satisfaction between more classic titles and new three-dimensional adventures that focus on the speed of the action and the popularity of characters who have now entered the collective imagination.
