SAWtogether with the beloved Yoko Tarōare preparing to announce a new RPG for devices iOS And android which bears the name 404 GAME RE:SET (ERROR GAME RESET), of which a teaser trailer and a official site.
At the moment we still know little about it, but the official announcement is set for it February 10 at 20:00 Japanese (ie 12:00 Italian time) on the appropriate channel YouTube.
We look forward to discovering this new title!
Source: SAW Street Gematsu
#SEGA #Yoko #Taro #prepare #announce #game #mobile #devices
Leave a Reply