SAWtogether with the beloved Yoko Tarōare preparing to announce a new RPG for devices iOS And android which bears the name 404 GAME RE:SET (ERROR GAME RESET), of which a teaser trailer and a official site.

At the moment we still know little about it, but the official announcement is set for it February 10 at 20:00 Japanese (ie 12:00 Italian time) on the appropriate channel YouTube.

We look forward to discovering this new title!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu