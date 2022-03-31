SAW and the clothing brand HYPE announce the arrival of a new line of clothes entirely dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog. This exclusive collaborative collection will be available for purchase starting today is on the brand site and through some selected retailers. It is a line made up of 30 different garments, both for adults and for children.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

SEGA and the British lifestyle brand HYPE. announce a new collection of clothes and accessories dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog

LONDON – March 30, 2022 – SEGA Europe Limited and the English lifestyle brand HYPE. announce a new line of licensed clothing and accessories to celebrate SEGA’s entertainment icon, Sonic the Hedgehog™. With energetic designs inspired by the blue sprinter himself, the Sonic the Hedgehog capsule collection offers an unstoppable line of clothing and accessories for adults, children and Sonic fans of all ages.

The 30 pieces of the collection for adults and children celebrate the unmistakable color palette of Sonic The Hedgehog, with a monochromatic theme and neon details, combining the contemporary silhouettes that made HYPE famous. with Sonic’s Japanese roots, to create a bold, everyday look. The line includes beloved Sonic the Hedgehog characters, such as Sonic, Super Sonic, Knuckles, Shadow and Amy, and pairs them with HYPE’s gradients, knot dye, galaxies and graffiti. With a wide range of garments, with sweatshirts, track pants, t-shirts and leggings, combined with a bowling shirt with a design destined to become iconic, with a monochromatic theme and a contrasting collar (to be worn oversized to stimulate the creativity in layer season), Sonic fans will be able to create a strong and fast look.

Plus, Blue Lightning fans can take their style to new heights with accessories from HYPE. and Sonic, with a fantastic backpack that matches the designs and prints of the clothes. With two pen pockets with enlarged graphics and characters.

The collection will be launched exclusively at HYPE’s London store in Carnaby., On justHYPE.com and in selected stores around the world on March 31, 2022. Find out more about the collaboration on http://www.justHYPE.com and follow the conversation with the hashtag #HYPEXSONIC on all the major social platforms.

