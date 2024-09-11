SAW And ATLUS have announced the lineup of titles they will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th SeptemberThe two companies will also showcase third-party titles, with several Japanese and Western partner software houses.
Here is the game lineup.
SAW
- Sonic Rumble
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS
- Two Point Museum
ATLUS
Aspyr
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Electronic Arts
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- EA Sports FC 25
- MySims: Cozy Bundle
GIANTSoftware
GSC Game World
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Jyamma Games
Nippon-IchiSoftware
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero
- title not yet announced
PLAIN
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Warner Bros. Games
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
But that’s not all. The two companies announce that the September 27th at 12:00 (Italian time) it will be held Special Program in Tokyo Game Show 2024an event during which new information about the games presented will be revealed in the company of many guests including the voice actor Daisuke Namikawa.
