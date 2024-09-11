SAW And ATLUS have announced the lineup of titles they will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th SeptemberThe two companies will also showcase third-party titles, with several Japanese and Western partner software houses.

Here is the game lineup.

SAW

Sonic Rumble

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS

Two Point Museum

ATLUS

Aspyr

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Electronic Arts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

EA Sports FC 25

MySims: Cozy Bundle

GIANTSoftware

GSC Game World

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Jyamma Games

Nippon-IchiSoftware

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

title not yet announced

PLAIN

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Warner Bros. Games

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

But that’s not all. The two companies announce that the September 27th at 12:00 (Italian time) it will be held Special Program in Tokyo Game Show 2024an event during which new information about the games presented will be revealed in the company of many guests including the voice actor Daisuke Namikawa.

Source: SEGA, ATLUS away Gematsu