Also SAW And ATLUS announce their lineup of games that will be featured in playable and non-playable form Tokyo Game Show 2023which will take place from 21 to 24 September.

We also list the appointments that it will be possible to follow in streaming on the official channels of the event.

SAW

ENDLESS Dungeons (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailers, Stream, News

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailers, Stream, News Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, trailers, streaming, news, photo spots

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, trailers, streaming, news, photo spots Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, News, Photo Spot

ATLUS

Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, trailers, streaming, news, photo spots

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, trailers, streaming, news, photo spots Persona 5 Tactics (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, News, Photo Spot

Partner titles



DMM Games My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – Playable, trailer, news

Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, trailer, news

PLAION Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Playable, trailer, news PAYDAYS 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, trailer, news

Warner Bros. Games Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer



Events – 21 September



from 19:00 to 19:50 JST (12:00 / 12:50 in Italy) – SEGA NEW Special #TGS2023 – SEGA NEW is a monthly broadcast held on the official SEGA YouTube channel. Tune in to the Tokyo Game Show live stream for all the latest news from SEGA and ATLUS!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu