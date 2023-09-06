Also SAW And ATLUS announce their lineup of games that will be featured in playable and non-playable form Tokyo Game Show 2023which will take place from 21 to 24 September.
We also list the appointments that it will be possible to follow in streaming on the official channels of the event.
SAW
- ENDLESS Dungeons (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailers, Stream, News
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, trailers, streaming, news, photo spots
- Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, News, Photo Spot
ATLUS
- Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, trailers, streaming, news, photo spots
- Persona 5 Tactics (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, News, Photo Spot
Partner titles
- DMM Games
- My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – Playable, trailer, news
- Electronic Arts
- EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, trailer, news
- PLAION
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Playable, trailer, news
- PAYDAYS 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, trailer, news
- Warner Bros. Games
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
Events – 21 September
- from 19:00 to 19:50 JST (12:00 / 12:50 in Italy) – SEGA NEW Special #TGS2023 – SEGA NEW is a monthly broadcast held on the official SEGA YouTube channel. Tune in to the Tokyo Game Show live stream for all the latest news from SEGA and ATLUS!
