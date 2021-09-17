SAW And ATLUS have unveiled the lineup and complete schedule for the Tokyo Game Show 2021, to be held from 30 September to 3 October. In addition to their games, the two software houses will also give space to titles from third-party companies such as Nippon Ichi Software which will present an unreleased Strategic RPG.

Let’s find out all the details on the conference calendar together SAW And ATLUS with Italian timetables and links to follow the events.

SEGA and ATLUS – Tokyo Game Show 2021 Lineup of games SAW Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) LOST JUDGMENT (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Switch, PC) Sega NET Mahjong MJ (PC, iOS, Android)

(PC, iOS, Android) Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Switch, PC) Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) VIRTUA FIGHTER 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4) ATLUS Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) Games dedicated to the Olympics Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)

(Switch) Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch, PC) Third Party Company Games Archetype Arcadia (PS4, Switch) by Kotobuki Solution

(PS4, Switch) by Kotobuki Solution Back 4 Blood (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4) by Electronic Arts

(PS5, PS4) by Electronic Arts Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute (PS4, Switch) by City Connection

(PS4, Switch) by City Connection Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Aniplex

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Aniplex FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4, Switch) by Electronic Arts

(PS5, PS4, Switch) by Electronic Arts Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append (Switch) by HuneX

(Switch) by HuneX Iron Harvest: Complete Edition (PS5) by DMM Games

(PS5) by DMM Games Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (PS4, Switch) by Mages.

(PS4, Switch) by Mages. Luckydog1 (Switch) by Prototype

(Switch) by Prototype Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Delightworks

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Delightworks Sangoku Rensenki ~ Omoide Gaeshi ~ + Gakuen Rensenki (Switch) by Prototype

(Switch) by Prototype STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4) by Marvelous Calendar of events 1st October The conferences can be followed on YouTube in English. from 15:00 to 16:50 – SEGA News Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – a special appointment with the SEGA News information container in which many innovations will be revealed including a new RPG of the company. Participants include Shohei Taguchi and Honoka Nishimura. 2nd October The conferences can be followed on YouTube in English. from 11:00 to 11:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk – in this segment comments from fans will be shown using the hashtag #LOVE_SEGA.

– in this segment comments from fans will be shown using the hashtag #LOVE_SEGA. from 11:10 to 11:30 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

from 11:40 to 12:00 – Sega News Special: Makuhari Messe Sega / Atlus Goods Presentation – introduction to the demos and merchandise that will be made available to the press within the Makuhari Messe.

– introduction to the demos and merchandise that will be made available to the press within the Makuhari Messe. from 12:00 to 12:20 – Nippon Ichi Software New Strategy RPG Announcement – a new announcement by Nippon Ichi Software in the company of Mika Nonomiya and the president of the company Sohei Niikawa.

– a new announcement by Nippon Ichi Software in the company of Mika Nonomiya and the president of the company Sohei Niikawa. from 12:20 to 12:40 – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Lets’ Play: Hunting the Rappy – event in which no new information will be revealed, but all the features of New Genesis will be shown.

– event in which no new information will be revealed, but all the features of New Genesis will be shown. from 12:40 to 13:00 – Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! – new game information and clips from the Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE tournament! Championship 2021 in the company of Daisuke Hirose, Kuno and many others.

– new game information and clips from the Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE tournament! Championship 2021 in the company of Daisuke Hirose, Kuno and many others. from 13:10 to 13:30 – Iron Harvest: Complete Edition + New Title – Producer Yuichi Ikumoto will reveal new information about the game and two new titles from DMM Games. Among the participants there will also be Mika Nonomiya.

– Producer Yuichi Ikumoto will reveal new information about the game and two new titles from DMM Games. Among the participants there will also be Mika Nonomiya. from 13:30 to 13:50 – Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showodown – details on the final of the Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Challenge Cup to be held in October in the company of Seiji Aoki and Erika Ishitobi.

– details on the final of the Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Challenge Cup to be held in October in the company of Seiji Aoki and Erika Ishitobi. from 13:50 to 14:10 – Ryu Studio TV # 4 Live from Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online – a talk in the company of the developers of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio in which there will be space to show new LOST JUDGMENT gameplay.

– a talk in the company of the developers of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio in which there will be space to show new LOST JUDGMENT gameplay. from 14:10 to 14:30 – Battlefield 2042 – introduction to the Electronic Arts title in the company of Mika Nonomiya and other guests.

– introduction to the Electronic Arts title in the company of Mika Nonomiya and other guests. from 14:40 to 15:00 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 1 – new information on the fifth chapter of the franchise in the company of Mafia Kajita and Chiaki Matsuzawa.

– new information on the fifth chapter of the franchise in the company of Mafia Kajita and Chiaki Matsuzawa. from 15:00 to 15:20 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 2 – new gameplay on the fifth chapter of the franchise in the company of Mafia Kajita and Chiaki Matsuzawa who will play live.

– new gameplay on the fifth chapter of the franchise in the company of Mafia Kajita and Chiaki Matsuzawa who will play live. from 15:20 to 15:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project # 1 – make-up artist and YouTuber Suurero will recreate the look of some iconic SEGA characters.

– make-up artist and YouTuber Suurero will recreate the look of some iconic SEGA characters. from 15:50 to 16:10 – Back 4 Blood – Mika Nonomiya and other guests will introduce us to the new title from the developers of Left 4 Dead.

– Mika Nonomiya and other guests will introduce us to the new title from the developers of Left 4 Dead. from 16:10 to 16:30 – Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO – to celebrate the second anniversary of the Mega Drive Mini, the software house will unveil a new exclusive accessory. Among the participants there will be Kan-chan and Yosuke Okunari.

– to celebrate the second anniversary of the Mega Drive Mini, the software house will unveil a new exclusive accessory. Among the participants there will be Kan-chan and Yosuke Okunari. from 16:40 to 17:40 – Sega NET Mahjong MJ – many guests will compete in exciting mahjong fights. October 3 The conferences can be followed on YouTube in English. from 11:00 to 11:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk – in this segment comments from fans will be shown using the hashtag #LOVE_SEGA.

– in this segment comments from fans will be shown using the hashtag #LOVE_SEGA. from 11:10 to 11:30 – SEGA’s New Show – Live from TGS 2021 Special – a special date with a new SEGA show in which Mocco Mama and Kan-chan will compete.

– a special date with a new SEGA show in which Mocco Mama and Kan-chan will compete. from 11:30 to 11:50 – SEGA Partner Titles – Honoka Nishimura will guide us through the many titles of third party companies presented by SEGA during the event.

– Honoka Nishimura will guide us through the many titles of third party companies presented by SEGA during the event. from 12:00 to 12:20 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Nasu Nakanishi and Mocco Mama will try to get the most medals.

– Nasu Nakanishi and Mocco Mama will try to get the most medals. from 12:20 to 12:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project # 2 – make-up artist and YouTuber Suurero will recreate the look of some iconic SEGA characters.

– make-up artist and YouTuber Suurero will recreate the look of some iconic SEGA characters. from 12:40 to 13:00 – SEGA Partner Titles – Honoka Nishimura will guide us through the many titles of third party companies presented by SEGA during the event.

– Honoka Nishimura will guide us through the many titles of third party companies presented by SEGA during the event. from 13:00 to 13:20 – Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE – new information on upcoming events coming to the game in the company of Kan-chan, Nasu Nakanishi, Kouhei Iwamoto and Tomoyuki Fujita.

– new information on upcoming events coming to the game in the company of Kan-chan, Nasu Nakanishi, Kouhei Iwamoto and Tomoyuki Fujita. from 13:20 to 13:50 – FIFA 22 – Honoka Nishimura, in the company of other guests, will reveal new details about the game.

– Honoka Nishimura, in the company of other guests, will reveal new details about the game. from 13:50 to 14:10 – Sonic Station LIVE! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – during this segment we will talk about Sonic Colors: Ultimate in the company of Hoshino, Inoue and Tomoya Ohtani.

– during this segment we will talk about Sonic Colors: Ultimate in the company of Hoshino, Inoue and Tomoya Ohtani. from 14:10 to 14:30 – Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – A host of actors and voice actors have been recruited to re-record the franchise’s iconic main track. The debut of the new version of “Hello Banana !!!” in the company of Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, Toshihiko Seki, Masao Shirosaki and the Banana Fritters.

– A host of actors and voice actors have been recruited to re-record the franchise’s iconic main track. The debut of the new version of “Hello Banana !!!” in the company of Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, Toshihiko Seki, Masao Shirosaki and the Banana Fritters. from 14:40 to 15:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Live – the software house will be celebrated by SEGA and ATLUS sound designers: June Senoue and Toshiki Konishi.

Source: SEGA and ATLUS Street Gematsu