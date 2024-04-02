Grandma Albon and the selfie with Norris

Inside the F1 paddock, the friendship between Lando Norris and Alex Albon is well known. The two entered Formula 1 together in 2019, also accompanied by the third 'young musketeer', George Russell, after all three were absolute protagonists of Formula 2.

The friendship-rivalry between the three was consolidated in these years in which their respective careers developed in the Circus. But right now Norris and Albon became the protagonists of a funny scene – which went viral on social networks – which also involved the grandmother of the Williams driver.

In fact, the lady ran into Norris inside the Japanese Narita airport and couldn't resist the temptation to ask the McLaren representative for a selfierevealing that she is indeed the grandmother of her colleague Alex Albon. Norris couldn't help himself at this point and took a photo with smiling 'Grandma Albon'.

Albon 'surrenders': “He has a new favorite driver”

Albon himself revealed the particular meeting, and also shared it with his followers grandmother's 'reflections'who in another message wrote that he had “one of his dreams came true”also adding, with a certain practicality: “Let Alex know so Lando doesn't think some old lady just looked for an excuse to take a photo with him.”.

Albon obviously joked about what happened, posting the screenshots of the selfie between his grandmother and Norris and jokingly: “Looks like grandma has a new favorite driver“, wrote the Williams standard bearer on Twitter.