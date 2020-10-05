Benfica settled this Sunday as the leader of the Portuguese soccer league after a difficult encounter with the bottom, Farense, in which the Argentine Nicolás Otamendi had a prominent role, by causing a penalty favorable to the rival and losing a ball that the opponent converted into a goal.

The “incarnated” won 3-2 in a game in which Otamendi made his debut as a defense couple with the Brazilian Jardel, a bet by Jorge Jesus to receive the recently promoted Farense in La Luz. And although the Argentine shone in some moments by removing the danger, as in the 20th minute in a clash with the Serbian Stojiljkovi or in the 35th against Fábio Nunes, the problems soon began.

First, in ’52, when he stepped on the Serbian and the referee whistled a penalty in favor of Farense that Vlachodimos saved, but that increased the tension of Benfica. Already the second did end with changes on the scoreboard. It happened in 95, when before some hesitation from the Argentine Patrick stole the ball and advanced without difficulties to score in the incarnated goal, thus adjusting the marking to the final result, 3-2.

A marker that knew a suffered victory for the incarnated, where not even the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez had a good afternoon, missing some clear occasion. Benfica manages to establish the leadership with this match on a day when Famalicão and Rio Ave also faced each other, who drew 1-1.

Famalicão, now officially without the Spanish Toni Martínez -now confirmed as Porto’s new reinforcement- had to settle for Rúben Lameiras’ goal. And also in a draw, although this time to zero, the match between Nacional de Funchal and Belenenses concluded, which had one of its focuses on striker Brayan Riascos, a Colombian from Buenaventura who last day was the “man of the match” and who has already scored two goals, a streak not maintained today.

The day was closed by Sporting de Portugal -whose staff has already recovered from the Covid outbreak that they suffered- at the home of Portimonense, whom he beat without difficulties 0-2 in the first ten minutes of the game, with goals from Nuno Santos and Nuno Mendes.