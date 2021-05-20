Some 35 counselors from the Employment and Training Service (SEF) They demonstrated this Thursday at the door of the Infante de Murcia Administrative Building to demand that the regional government clarify what will happen to them as of June 10, when the program for which they are working ends. If it is not renewed, they will have to go to the street.

Sources from the Ministry of Employment have already indicated to LA VERDAD that the procedures for the renewal of the program are underway with the General Directorate of Public Function. Nevertheless, the workers’ representatives do not have any official communication and they fear that time is upon them.

The CSIF union delegate, Antonio Molina, explained that in the SEF there are 200 employees dependent on different programs financed by the European Social Fund and the Ministry of Labor. «There is funding to be able to keep them, but already in March thirteen colleagues went to the streets, now we have another 18 places in different programs that are not being renewed, and now this group of 35 colleagues sees their jobs in danger from 10 June if your program is not renewed. We know that there is dialogue between the SEF and the General Directorate of Public Function, but it is not materialized, ”says Molina.

The unions consider that they do not want to renew the programs “because it is understood that it is to prolong the situation of fraud of the law in which many workers are They have been in this temporary situation for 15 years». “Their jobs should have become structural without having done so, but that is not the fault of the employees,” claims Molina.

Between the 35 people who see their job at risk there are job promoters who are dedicated to talking with companies to capture the offers that can be managed in the offices of the SEF, in addition to explaining to employers the help that there is in the public administration to hire people. They also guide the unemployed, explaining the resources available to them and organizing workshops to motivate them in the active search for a job.