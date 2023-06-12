A week after the premiere of the reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, the participants of the program have begun to identify themselves and get along very well, so much so that some could even appear romances.

Despite the fact that so far the relationship that has sounded the most in the show is that of Jorge Losa and Ferkasome Internet users have noticed the chemistry that exists between Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara, for which it is thought that they could have something beyond friendship.

However, neither the influencer known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘Neither the former soccer player have commented on any romance, but a famous seer He predicted that they could start something nice.

Was Ramses Seer who confessed that the also actress could have a courtship within the program, although he did not give details about the person he would be.

“Wendy will have a relationship in there (of The House of Famous Mexico) Will it be with Nicola? Will she be there? I see Wendy very much in love and that she may be winning this reality show ”.

Likewise, Ramses mentioned that he perceives health problems for several of the personalities participating in the program, something that has begun to resonate because it was he who predicted that Daniel Bisogno would be hospitalized.

Despite the fact that many Internet users are excited by the possibility that the influencer will have something with the Peruvian, some externalized that she already has a partner.

And it is that on one occasion, Guevara confessed to Sergio Mayer that she took her boyfriend Marlon out of a nightclub and keeps him, and even talked about her feelings for Nicola Porcella.

“Everything we do here is a joke, I mean, I like it and it’s nice, but I’m not like, ‘Man, I want something with Nicola’, I mean, it’s a joke, I’m not so pend*j* in two days” .

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp