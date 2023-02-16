Scientists studying Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier, say warm water is seeping into its weak spots, worsening melting caused by rising temperatures, say two papers published yesterday in the journal Nature. .

Thwaites, which is about the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter of global sea level rise potential, and could destabilize neighboring glaciers that may cause an additional three meters rise.

As part of the Thwaites Glacier international field campaign, the largest ever attempted in Antarctica, a team of 13 American and British scientists spent about six weeks on the glacier in late 2019 and early 2020.

meeting with the ocean

With an underwater robot vehicle, known as icefin, anchoring data and sensors, they looked at the landing line of the glacier, where the ice slides off it and meets the ocean for the first time.

In one of the papers, led by Cornell University scientist Britney Schmidt, the researchers found that warmer water was making its way into cracks and other openings known as terraces, causing lateral melting 100 feet or more to the surface. anus.

“The warm water is entering the weaker parts of the glacier and making the situation worse,” Schmidt told Reuters.

“It’s the kind of thing we should all be very concerned about,” he added of the findings that underscore how climate change is reaching Antarctica.

Results from the other study, which Schmidt also worked on, showed melting of about 5 meters a year near the glacier’s baseline, less than the most aggressive thinning models predicted.

However, the thaw is still worrying. “If we see less melting…that doesn’t change the fact that it’s receding,” Schmidt said.

Until now, scientists have relied on satellite images to show the behavior of the ice, making it difficult to obtain fine details. It is the first time that a team has reached the baseline of a large glacier.

According to Paul Cutler, director of the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Sciences program, the results will help develop models of climate change. Cutler reviewed the documents but was not involved in the investigation.

“These things can be incorporated into models that will predict future behavior,” he said.