Paris (AFP)

The Seine River has been clean enough for swimming for most of the past 12 days, Paris city hall said, two weeks before the start of the Summer Olympics, which the French capital is hosting from July 26 to August 11.

The water quality has been up to standards for “11 or 10 days” out of the past 12 days, Pierre Rabadin, a city hall official, told RFI radio.

Weather permitting, the river will be the star of the Games’ opening ceremony on July 26, after which it will host the triathlon (involving swimming, cycling and running) and the swimming marathon.

The Paris region has seen unusually heavy rainfall in recent weeks, raising pollution levels in the River Seine, where untreated sewage is flowing into the river.

“We hope the weather will improve a little bit, but we are not worried about the possibility of holding the competitions,” Rabadan said, confirming that they “will take place,” but adding that there may be “adjustments” without giving details.

The weather in Paris is expected to be mostly dry during the two weeks leading up to the Summer Olympics.

On the 4th of this month, the city hall reported that levels of E. coli bacteria in the Olympic swimming area in central Paris had fallen to acceptable limits for four days.

But last week, levels of E. coli, a bacteria that indicates the presence of fecal matter, were above the upper limits.

At one point, E. coli levels were 10 times higher than the acceptable limit due to heavy rains over the previous two months, leading to concerns about hosting the Olympics.

The Seine is scheduled to be used for the swimming leg of the triathlon on July 30 and 31 and August 5, as well as the open water swim on August 8 and 9.

French authorities have spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the past decade trying to clean up the river by improving Paris’ sewage system, as well as building new water treatment and storage facilities.