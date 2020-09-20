Senior officer of the Indian Revenue Service Seemanchala Das will be the advisor to the executive director of the IMF (Washington DC). Its duration will be 3 years. In this regard, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved. This information has been provided by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Before this, a senior officer of the Indian Revenue Service, Seemanchala Das has been given a one-year extension of service as Principal Special Director in the Enforcement Directorate. This was stated in an order from the Ministry of Personnel. Das is a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer. Ministry of Personnel The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister has approved the extension of Das’s per appointment period from 22 March 2020 to one year.

Das, who was the personal secretary to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was appointed Principal Special Director in March 2018. This new post was created at that time. His appointment to the Central Investigation Agency was for two years. He was given the task of investigating money laundering cases along with other related offenses.