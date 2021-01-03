new Delhi: It has been 39 days since the farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi and this movement is still going on. In the midst of all this, the fourth round of talks between the farmer and the government is to be held on January 4, but once again the Congress has demanded the repeal of the three agricultural laws. Congress spokesman Gaurav Vallabh said that there is no other option but to repeal the three laws. Because this agricultural law is against the farmers and the farmers know it very well.

Questioning the three agricultural laws, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that when the government is ready to amend even within 1 month of the implementation of the law, it means that there is a flaw in the law. So they should be canceled. Gaurav Vallabh said that instead of these three agricultural laws, a new law should be made. The new law should be enacted only after consulting the farmers and different political parties.

The Congress spokesperson cited the example of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, citing flaws in the agriculture law of the Center. Congress spokesperson said that FCI is not yet buying paddy in Chhattisgarh and is stating lack of storage while the state government has purchased 47 lakh tonnes of paddy. At the same time, private companies are not buying crops even after contract farming in MP.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh questioned the agricultural laws of the central government and asked that if these laws are so good and beneficial then

Why did the FCI refuse storage in Chhattisgarh?

Are farmers being punished for raising their voice?

Is this being done to benefit Adani?

Referring to these things, they demanded the repeal of the three agricultural laws as black laws.

Amidst all this, on the questions raised by many Congress leaders about the Corona vaccine, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the Congress officially wants that all people of the country get the vaccine. Whatever vaccine is applied should be used after following international protocol.

