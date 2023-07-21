Members of the collectives Seeking Mothers of Sonora and Jalisco have come together for request the prompt appearance alive from his wrestling partner Catherine Vagaswho disappeared on July 17 in León, Guanajuato.

Catherine Vagas He is 60 years old, is 1.53 meters tall, weighs about 50 kilos and, as a particular sign, has a scar on his neck. Furthermore, she is also a mother seekerwho has struggled to find the whereabouts of his son Luis Antonio Rodríguez Vargas, last seen in León, Guanajuato, on January 1, 2020.

Today, after 17 hours of the issuance of a token of search for Catalina Vagas in Alerta Alba de Guanajuato, Cecilia Patricia Flores, leader of the collective Searching Mothers de Sonora issued a VIDEO on its social networks in which it asks the authorities for support to locate Catalina Vagas and even asks for her release from the criminals she accuses has deprived her of her liberty .

“(I want) to invite the people who have her, who deprived her of her liberty, hand it over, hand it over to the family … Searching mothers, the only sin we have is to love our children more than our own lives and to be fighting for them and looking for them, constantly risking ourselves to bring them back home… let us look for them, because as humans they have the right to return home,” Cecilia Flores asks the criminals.

He also launched a petition to the authorities of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato and of the Local Search Commission to expedite the “search and investigation” work so that our comrade in struggle Catalina Vargas, who disappeared in León, Guanajuato, on the 17th of this month (July) can be located “immediately.”

Search form for Catalina Vargas, a searching mother who disappeared in León, Guanajuato. (Capture)

According to the tab search of Dawn Alert, catalina vargasmother seeker and member of the collective ‘Unidos por los desaparecidos de León’, disappeared on July 17, her home being where she was last seen wearing a white blouse, jean pants and brown shoes.

Catalina Vargas joined last January the collective ‘United for the disappeared of León‘, also recently created, with the hope of locating his son Luis Antonio Rodríguez Vargas.

If you see or have information on the whereabouts of catalina vargas or your child, the general population is asked to give information on the phone 800 368 62 42 or the emergency number 911, the complaint can be anonymous .