Article 22, paragraph 1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is crystal clear: “The mission buildings are inviolable. Representatives of the receiving State may enter them only with the permission of the Head of Mission.” Entering an embassy without permission is an international taboo.

Yet that is exactly what happened late Friday evening, when a SWAT team from the Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican embassy in the capital Quito. While holding the embassy staff present at gunpoint and knocking the protesting consul to the ground, officers inside arrested Jorge Glas, the Ecuadorian ex-vice president (2013-2018) wanted for corruption, who sought asylum in the embassy at the end of last year. Outside the mission, more heavily armed troops were on standby.

The action by the right-wing Ecuadorian government prompted an angry response from Mexico this weekend. The left-wing nationalist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico (130 million inhabitants) cut ties with the much smaller South American country (17 million) and recalled all his diplomats. Mexico will go to the International Court of Justice in The Hague over this “blatant violation” of its sovereignty.

Embassies that offer asylum to politicians or compatriots are not uncommon, but it is highly unusual that they are subsequently invaded by their host country (or another country). Even dictatorships or global superpowers generally adhere to the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Cackling and pop music

A well-known example is that of the Panamanian narco-dictator Manuel Noriega, who in 1989, fleeing from the Americans, sought shelter in the headquarters of the nuncio, the Pope's 'ambassador'. As part of Operation Nifty Package the Americans sent an elite unit of Marines to the Central American country to capture their former puppet, but they did not dare invade the papal envoy.

On the other hand, they launched a harassment campaign to bully Noriega out. By playing deafening chicken cackling and loud pop music outside the mission, the nuncio in particular was put under pressure to send his guest away. This included, among other things I Fought the Law from The Clash and Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley repeatedly passed by. After ten days of psychological warfare, Noriega came out and was arrested.

Mexico will go to the International Court of Justice in The Hague for a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty

The Ecuadorians themselves also have experience with a foreign guest in one of their embassies. Julian Assange, founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, spent seven years in their post in London, fleeing British and – especially – American justice. During his stay, spy cameras were secretly placed in the embassy, ​​most likely on behalf of the US, but the British or Americans did not invade. Assange could only be arrested after a change of government in Quito (and because the Ecuadorians themselves became tired of their eccentric houseguest).

Young, inexperienced president

The fact that Ecuador itself has now violated an embassy seems to be a rookie mistake by the relatively young President Daniel Noboa (36), who only took office in November. As the son of the banana magnate and multiple losing presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa, he has hardly any international experience, apart from studying in the US.

At the same time, Noboa is under great pressure to quickly achieve results in the fight against organized crime in his country, which has been descending into a narco-state in recent years. Because Noboa is allowed to complete the term of a prematurely resigned president, new elections will be held early next year. As a result, he is already in campaign mode.

Former Vice President Glas was driven to prison in an armored car on Saturday. Photo Marcos Pin/Reuters

The embassy raid places Ecuador in isolation as other countries in the region, from both left and right, reacted critically. Regional power Brazil, among others, expressed its “strong disapproval”. In that country, former president Jair Bolsonaro is also said to be considering an embassy asylum, now that the justice system is about to arrest him. The ultra-right politician spent two nights in the Hungarian embassy in Brasília in February, it was revealed The New York Times at the end of last month based on leaked security camera images.