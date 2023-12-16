This Sunday (17), the population of Chile goes to the polls to, for the second time in just over a year, decide whether or not to approve a new Constitution proposal for the country. Regardless of the result of the vote, what Chileans hope is the end of the institutional crisis that has plagued the country for more than four years.

It all started in October 2019, with left-wing protests against then-president Sebastián Piñera, which lasted until the beginning of the following year. Since then, a cycle of national votes has begun, of which this Sunday's referendum will be the seventh.

The first was a plebiscite in 2020, in which the Chilean population approved the opening of a process to draft a new Constitution.

In 2021, a constituent assembly was elected in May, and in the second half of the year, there were two rounds of the presidential election, won by the leftist Gabriel Boric.

The following year, the proposal prepared by the collegiate elected in 2021 was rejected by the Chilean population. Finally, this year, the election of a new constituent took place in May, the text of which will now be put to the test at the polls.

This excess of votes, combined with the economic and security crisis and the Covenants corruption case, has generated institutional fatigue in Chile, and Boric himself has said that he will not call another constituent process even if the new proposal is not approved this Sunday.

“For some years now we have had some uncertainty, for example, in our constitutional process, but I can guarantee that after the referendum, whatever result the people choose, this process will come to an end,” said the Chilean president in November, during a business leaders forum in San Francisco, United States.

In September last year, Chileans overwhelmingly rejected (more than 60% of the votes) the first proposal for a new Constitution for the country, criticized as “excessively progressive” for containing measures such as the expansion of State spending (on the creation of universal social security and health systems, for example) without detailing where the resources would come from to pay for this, differentiated legal treatment for native Chilean peoples and constitutional provision for abortion.

In May of this year, a new constituent, this time made up mostly of right-wing and center-right names, was elected and in recent months it has drawn up a new proposal.

Immigration, native peoples and abortion

Supporters of the new text, much more conservative than the previous one, claim that it guarantees freedom and security and provides economic and legal security to the country. The proposal is closer to the current Constitution, in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), but which has been reformed several times since the return of democracy.

Among the changes included in the text to be voted on this Sunday are the provision that illegal immigrants and those who have served prison sentences must be expelled from Chile “in the shortest possible time” and the recognition “of indigenous peoples as part of the Chilean Nation, which is one and indivisible; the State will respect and promote their individual and collective rights”.

However, unlike the text rejected last year, the new proposal does not establish differentiated legal treatment for native peoples.

Another difference in relation to the previous project is that, while the 2022 project stipulated that women occupy at least 50% of positions in all State bodies, the new one does not establish any reservation, just a transitional rule so that in the next two parliamentary elections no sex exceeds the proportion of 60%-40% over the other.

The new proposal maintains several points of the current Constitution, such as the freedom to choose between public and private health systems or pension institutions and the protection of the life of the unborn child.

However, the latter has a small difference in relation to the current Magna Carta: while the latter speaks of the right “to the life of the what is about to be born”, the new proposal provides that the law will protect “the lives of who is about to be born.”

For experts, the change from “that” to “who” in the constitutional text could open the way for legal challenges to the permission for abortion to save the mother's life or in cases of fetal non-viability or rape, the only possibilities currently permitted in Chilean legislation. .

“True Chileans hope that this constitutional process will come to an end and that we, politicians, will put aside our ideological and programmatic differences and place ourselves at their service”, stated Beatriz Hevia, from the Republican Party and president of the constituent, when presenting the text end of the proposal, in November.

The latest polls showed that the “no” vote is likely to win this Sunday, but showed that many Chileans have not yet decided on their vote. The most important question, however, is whether the Chilean institutional crisis will finally begin to be overcome from this Sunday onwards. (With EFE Agency)