Treasure hunters on the trail of a Raphael painting stolen by the Nazis during the war

Searchers for treasures stolen by the Nazis during the Second World War attacked the trail of Raphael’s legendary painting “Portrait of a Young Man”, which is estimated at 86 million pounds (more than six billion rubles). About it informs Daily Mail.

Employees of the Polish Silesian Bridge Foundation reported that the descendants of one of the high-ranking SS officers handed them a letter that could help discover a 16th-century masterpiece by an Italian master stolen in 1939.

The last location of the work of Raphael was the Wawel Castle in Krakow, which during the war years was requisitioned as a residence by the Governor-General of occupied Poland, Hans Frank. The author of the letter, dated 1947, calling himself Michaelis, wrote that he had hidden the “Portrait of a Young Man” along with other valuables.

You know, my friend, how much I adore art, but this is too much even for me. "Portrait of a young man" by Raphael with old square and round seals on the back and signature of 1514 Michaelis, an SS officer hiding under the pseudonymquote from a letter provided by the author's relatives

He also wrote: “It may be necessary to look for new hiding places, because my friend Otto will never know about it.” In addition, a certain Hanke is mentioned in the letter. It is assumed that we are talking about Karl Hank, who was the Gauleiter of Lower Silesia and the last Reichsführer of the SS. “Yes, Hanke was right, the boxes do contain works of art from Krakow,” reads one of the lines of the letter.

Although the letter does not mention where exactly the painting might be hidden, Bart Zelaitis, a member of the Silesian Bridge Foundation, believes that it is a very important find. “This is the first written document in which there is at least some information about what happened to the painting after it left Krakow,” he said.

“Portrait of a Young Man” was painted in 1513-1514. Some experts believe that the painting is a self-portrait of Raphael. The canvas was stolen from the Collection of Princes Czartoryski in 1939 and until 1945 was in the Fuhrer Museum in Linz, Austria. Then the masterpiece was transported to the Wawel Castle, after which its traces are lost.

In July 2021, treasure hunter Piotr Koper was reported to be on the trail of a lost Nazi treasure convoy in southwestern Poland. He stated that the valuables may be at the bottom of the lake near the city of Wroclaw.