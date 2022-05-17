Guadalajara Jalisco. – Mothers of people who were disappeared in Jalisco, denounced the lack of sensitivity and deception of which they are victims by the State Attorney’s Office (FE), especially in the review of farms or homes where, despite the fact that they are already revised, there could be more people buried illegally.

During the fifth day of the search for fields that members of the Collective United Hearts in Search of Our Treasurescarried out in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, the mothers denounced the fdischarge of seriousness and deceit in cases of a review of houses already discarded by the authorities.

In context, groups of searching mothers carry out searches in homes or farms of people who have been buried illegally, when they or the authorities themselves confirm the discovery of human remains that could mean a “positive point”, specialized forensic experts already enter for the legal collection of possible victims.

We recommend you read:

They kidnap a man in Tlaquepaque and claim to be from the Prosecutor’s Office

Hire to kill ex-husband, arrest woman in Jalisco

Confrontation in Jalisco leaves GN elements injured

However, the mothers of people who were disappeared ask the authorities to recheck the houses because they still consider there may be more people buried in what is popularly known as clandestine graves.

Such a case would have happened in the farm with the number 721 in the avenue Chivatillo Walkalmost at the intersection with Terranova Avenue in the Villas de Terranova subdivision in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, where a few weeks ago at least two packages with possible human remains were found.

However, despite the fact that it was already considered a “discarded” home, that is, it had already been reviewed by the authorities to ensure that there were no more bodies, on Sunday the mothers of Coahuila, Jalisco, Nayarit and other parts of Mexico, even one from Peru, They located two other packages that were considered positive.

The mothers requested to continue the search with a backhoe and canine agents, however, during the fifth day no evidence was found, but now they want the house to collapse so they can check under the foundation this.

While the authorities of the FE tell the mothers that the houses are checked with radars, canine agents, various technological and manual tools, as well as forensic experts, the mothers do not believe them and demand that they be allowed to continue with the revisions.

Such is the case of a house located in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, where one of the members of the group was made to carry out the paperwork and lose time to carry out a new search, in the end, despite the promises, she was not allowed access to a new review on the spot.

Likewise, the mothers denounced the lack of sensitivity and treatment on the part of the people in charge of attending to their requests, where many times they do not let them speak and externalize their need to searchin addition to the lies and paperwork that ultimately prove fruitless.

The mothers demand that they be allowed to review places where, through anonymous complaints, they are told that, despite what has already been reviewed, there are more bodies that have not yet been located, because, in some cases, the mothers leave the places crying with fear of that, for not checking well, the bodies of their relatives are buried and there is no rest for their loved ones who continue until they find them.

It should be noted that on this fifth day reviews were made of the prize mentioned in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, in addition to a warehouse located in El Salto, without a new positive being obtained so far in the search day that began on Thursday 12 and will end on May 18.