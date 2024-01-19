'Solo Leveling' was the most anticipated anime of 2024 and, with the passing of its episodes, it showed why. The fascinating story of Sung Jin Woo caught all the fans of the homonymous manwha, which was created by Chugong in 2016 and which attracted great attention, making it the most read publication in recent years. For this reason, this adaptation aims to become the most viewed series of the year, something that could already be seen on the day of its premiere, when the Crunchyroll page went down for a few minutes due to the large influx of audiences.

If you are a fan of this incredible anime, then you cannot miss this note, in which we will tell you all the details you need to know prior to the premiere of chapter 3 of 'Solo Leveling', in which we will see what will happen after the protagonist was brutally murdered by monstrous entities in a high-level dungeon.

What time does chapter 3 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

Chapter 3 of 'Single Leveling'series directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, It can be seen starting Saturday, January 20, 2024. As confirmed by the anime developers, The first season will have a total of 25 episodes, which will be divided into two parts. However, until now it is unknown how long each of these parts will be divided.

It should be noted that the new episode of the anime will premiere at 9:30 am (Pacific time). Next, we will show you a list with the respective launch times in different Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 3 of 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

The new episode of 'Single Leveling'which will have as its title 'It's Like a Game'you can enjoy it through the page Crunchyrolla platform that took over the exclusive rights to broadcast the series outside of Asia. To watch the anime you must enter its official website and enter your username. But, if you do not have an account, you can contract one of the plans it offers and which you can see in detail on the same page.

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' chapter 3 ONLINE and FREE?

To be able to see 'Single Leveling' ONLINE and FREE you have two options. The first is the legal option, which you can opt for if you access the trial period it offers you. Crunchyrollwhich lasts 14 days, during which time you can see all the titles available in its catalog.

The 'Solo Leveling' anime officially started on January 7, 2024. Photo: A-1 Pictures

However, there is another way to watch the anime, but for this you will have to wait a few days after its official premiere, since, only in that way, you will be able to see 'Solo Leveling' on pages like Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, etc. It is worth mentioning that these sites are dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of content, so you must enter them at your own risk.