In the era of social media, it does not take long for anything to go viral. Especially any fashion trend does not take long to reach the people. At the same time, it is not that people accept everything as fashionable, rather social media users start making meme on it by taking an awkward fashion class. Something similar happened with Zara’s sweater. In fact, the 2020 top listed bizarre fashion (the oddest fashion trend of 2020) fashion is an ‘arm warmer sweater’.

SHES WEARING THE VIRAL ZARA SLEEVES SWEATER 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/IgarXBbl69 – 🤡 (@azwamxlizx) December 24, 2020

A sweater from fashion brand Zara is trending on social media. If you are surprised to see this outfit, then we tell you that in fact, the arm warmer is a cold-resistant sweater, worn on the arms. This kind of dress used to be worn only by dancers before their class to keep their body warm, but now it has become a winter trend. You can also consider it a glove instead of a sweater because it feels like a glove, which was designed to keep wrists and toes warm. The price of this outfit can be around Rs 1,500 in the market.