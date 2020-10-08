Disha Patni is busy shooting for the Salman Khan starrer film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai these days. At the same time, a video of him going viral on social media has commented by Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff. Apart from Tiger, this comment of Ayesha is grabbing the attention of the fans of the direction. Disha Butterfly is seen kicking in this video.

Commenting on Disha’s post, Tiger’s mother wrote- “Vau dishu.” While Tiger wrote – Clean. In addition, Tiger used fire and clapping emojis. This video of Disha got more than 2 million views within 3 hours, while the series of comments and likes are going on. In Red Shots, Disha Patni is hitting the butterfly kick very beautifully.

According to the news, Salman Khan and Disha Patni are shooting a dance sequence in the hills and after shooting the song, Salman has to return to ND Studio to complete the remaining 15 days of the film. Taking time away from the shoot, Disha keeps posting pictures of some behind the scenes for fans. At the same time, Salman Khan recently posted a picture of the set shooting of the film ‘Radhey’ – “I am back for 6 1/2 months of shooting. Looks good #Radhe.” In this photo, Salman was seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Talking about the workfront, Disha Patni was last seen in Mohit Suri’s film ‘Malang’. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu were in the lead roles with Disha in this film.