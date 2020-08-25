Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is spending quality time at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan clicked some pictures from his farmhouse which are going viral on social media. After seeing these pictures of them, you will start humming the song ‘Selfie le le re’.

Salman Khan getting viral on social media

The pictures of Salman Khan are getting viral on social media. In these pictures he is taking a selfie with his cousin. Salman and his cousin’s poses and smile will keep your eyes on him.



Help of the needy in lockdown

Salman Khan was also spending time with his family and close friends at his farmhouse during the lockdown. At the time of lockdown, Salman Khan had helped a lot of the needy.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan is about to start some of the remaining shoots of his upcoming film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. He also stars Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda in this film.