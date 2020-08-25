The pictures of Salman Khan are getting viral on social media. In these pictures he is taking a selfie with his cousin. Salman and his cousin’s poses and smile will keep your eyes on him.
Help of the needy in lockdown
Salman Khan was also spending time with his family and close friends at his farmhouse during the lockdown. At the time of lockdown, Salman Khan had helped a lot of the needy.
Salman Khan’s upcoming film
Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan is about to start some of the remaining shoots of his upcoming film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. He also stars Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda in this film.
