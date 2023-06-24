Actor Bruce Willis’ latest video has moved everyone. Despite his condition, the family tries to give him serenity

His family continues to love and support him day after day. The latest moving video shared on social media shows the actor Bruce Willis while dancing with ex-wife Demi Moore and daughter Tallulah.

After the terrible diagnosis received, the large extended family prepared to learn how to manage Bruce Willis’s illness and how to hold his hand despite his condition keep getting worse.

News had initially spread that the star had decided to step away from show business because he was suffering from aphasia. Months later, another terrible truth emerged. Doctors have arrived right diagnosis, frontotemporal dementia. It is a neurodegenerative condition that affects the front and sides of the brain, leading to speech, movement and personality disorders.

Bruce Willis’ condition worsened

Often Bruce Willis can not even more recognize people that surround him and unfortunately his condition has no cure, there are those who compare it to Alzheimer’s. Affected individuals begin to show behavior and speech disturbances and also lack of empathy. An affected person can no longer express himself, understand, speak or listen.

Despite what happened to him, the beloved actor can count on theimmense love of his familywho continues to share moments that move the entire web world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fCexM3E5Qs

The latest video shows him dancing with ex-wife Demi Moore and daughter Tallulah. Both spend time together with the entire extended family, support each other, united with his wife Emma, ​​for the sake of Bruce. The actor always appears serene and happybecause even if his condition has no cure, the love of the wonderful people around him gives him the strength to keep going on.