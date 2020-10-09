People started reaching for help from morning after watching the video on social media

‘Saint! So feed pea cheese? With this request of taste, ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ of Malviya Nagar is filled. A day earlier, the elderly wife and wife, who ran the dhaba, were waiting to serve food, there were lines since Thursday morning. The crowd was so empty that the pot was empty. The video of the food blogger turned around on social media that the 80-year old couple’s dhaba went viral with the #BabaKaDhaba trend. Danta’s owner Kanta Prasad says, we can’t believe it. It seems that the whole of India is watching us, wants to help. Today I want to have as many people as possible in my bus, feed everyone my pea cheese, feed me bread. His wife Badami Devi says, we did not know that this would happen after watching a video. People are coming… We did not even cook much.A day earlier, a video by food blogger Gaurav Vasan imprisoned elderly Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi for their inability to run the dhaba due to hard work and kovid. In this video, Kanta Prasad, immersed in tears, was showing the pot of pea cheese, lentils, rice, soy potatoes, which he himself had filled less and yet they were not emptying. Gaurav says, seeing his sorrow, tears came in my eyes. Thought should make a video to help them. Two elders gather at the shop from 6:30 am, cook food at a cost of Rs 500 and still have only 70 rupees in their stool till the day!

This video touched the hearts of the people and many celebrities, including politicians, film stars, cricketers, shared fiercely on social media. Some with ration, money, clothes, medical help in every way, people gave their love to the elderly. Many are also trying to help him for food delivery from this dhaba.

Many people were seen enjoying pea paneer and paratha at this dhaba in the morning. Kanta Prasad says, we make tea, parathas, rice, lentils, paneer. How many people came since morning, I could not even count. I will say that I will keep cooking, you just eat and help all the poor people. This is all I need. I thank all people wholeheartedly for this love.

The elderly couple were in trouble due to the failure of the dhaba due to corona

From Malviya Nagar, the dentist Fariha and her husband Junaid arrived at Baba’s dhaba carrying many items including disposable plates, flour for this couple. Fariha says, we live in this area but had never seen this dhaba. In the video, I saw him turning the bread with his hands and I have brought a tong. And we noticed in the video that both have severe problems in their teeth, so we want to treat them free dental treatment.

Creative writer Radhika Mahapatra, who arrived here with her friend from Vasant Kunj, says, “We thought we would pack food and distribute it to some poor children, but nothing could be found.” So we have told them that we will come on weekends and take away 30 children’s food.

Elderly couple happy to see crowd of people and extended hand to help

In this small Khumche from Laxmi Nagar, three young boys from the cab arrived with great enthusiasm, although some were also desperate. In this, Praveen Dixit says, We saw this video this morning and thought that Baba will also be helped and our outing too. But here the pot is lying empty. But still we are very happy that the power of social media made them popular and their dhaba also went on.