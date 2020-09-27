To obtain the right of residence in Kiev, the artist’s father obtained a craftsman’s license

As you know, the real name of the artist Boris Efimov is Fridland. His father Haim (Efim) Fridlyand lived in the Caucasus in his youth, then he was listed as a tradesman of the district town of Smilovichi in present-day Belarus, and in 1885 he moved to Kiev. To obtain the right of residence in the “mother of Russian cities”, Chaim Fridland obtained a license as a craftsman. I must admit that he really had skillful hands capable of various jobs. He could tailor and carpentry, make briefcases and suitcases, and bind books with high quality. But his main specialty was the manufacture of shoes.

At that time, there were no large shoe factories in Kiev. Each pair had to be sewn separately. The success of the production largely depended on how quickly, accurately and economically the leather blanks for shoes were made. In this matter, Chaim Fridland showed genuine skill. He deftly planned the patterns that his assistants cut out of the leather and supplied them to the larger shoe companies. For each pair of blanks, he was paid only 20 kopecks, but uninterrupted and high-quality work brought the master a good total income. While living in Kiev, Khaim met a beautiful “maiden” from the Chernigov region, married her and became the father of two sons. The eldest, Mikhail, later became famous under the name Koltsov – as an outstanding publicist and editor, one of the classics of Soviet journalism. And the youngest turned out to be a future cartoonist – he was born on September 28 (old style) 1900. Both of them were born in Podil, in house number 3/7, at the intersection of Mezhigorskaya and Spasskaya streets. This building has survived to this day. Here Haim Fridland not only lived, but also worked: on the ground floor there was a trading establishment of his main customer, the merchant Finkelstein.

House on 3/7 Mezhigorskaya Street, in which Boris Efimov was born. Photo by the author

Thanks to the skill of his cutter, Finkelstein sold shoes for less than his closest competitors. And they tried to “put a stick in the wheel.” The local craft administration was filled with complaints that Haim Fridland was supposedly engaged not in craft, but in trade. The police chief was involved in the case, who (most likely not disinterestedly) confirmed the content of the complaints. After that, Friedland’s license was revoked. The master, however, was not taken aback and went to seek justice in the Kiev provincial government. There they considered his explanations, found them convincing, and ordered the craft management to restore the cutter’s rights. However, unfair competition eventually prompted Khaim Fridland to leave Kiev. At the beginning of the twentieth century, the family moved to the city of Bialystok near the Russian-German border (now it is located in Poland).

In the fall of 1917, Boris entered the law faculty of Kiev University

While living in Bialystok, Chaim Fridlyand still did not lose ties with Kiev, where his younger brother Yevsey continued to live. The master periodically visited here, sometimes he took his son Boris with him, a pupil of the Bialystok real school. And during the First World War, events at the front forced the family to disperse in all directions. Parents returned to Kiev, Mikhail became a student in Petrograd, and young Boris initially continued his studies at the Kharkov real school. After the February Revolution, he again found himself in Kiev, where he entered the last class of the real school of St. Catherine. This institution was located on Lipki, on Lutheranskaya Street, next to the building of the church.

After graduating from college, Boris Fridlyand decided to make a career as a lawyer. He began to prepare for entering the university, for which he first sat down to cram Latin. By the fall of 1917, the young man was accepted, got a student cap and … “On this, – the artist recalled, – in fact, my training sessions have ended so far. I received my further education at a completely different ‘university’ – the civil war began. “

However, it was during the war years that Boris’s future profession was determined. He became a cartoonist. The first attempts in this genre he succeeded in back in Bialystok, and in Kharkov he even managed to perform a successful cartoon on the Chairman of the State Duma Mikhail Rodzianko, which was published on the pages of the St. Petersburg magazine. But it was in Kiev that his drawings under the pseudonym Boris Efimov, already chosen then, began to appear in the press regularly.

So, on the first page of the daily theater newspaper “Spectator” in 1918, cartoons of famous actors and theater figures were printed more than once, signed with a characteristic autograph “Bor. Efimov “. This aspiring author’s signature remained almost unchanged over the next nine decades. And in the very first issue of the Kiev satirical magazine “Urod”, published in May of the same year (its editor, by the way, was the poet Yakov Yadov, the future author of the words of the famous song “Bublichka”), a caricature of Efimov was published, timed to coincide with the coming Easter, – a series of individual drawings entitled “Who Christ Consults with Whom.” These included ironic caricatures of Lenin and Kerensky, the “chief chieftain” Petlyura and the Bolshevik-punisher Muravyov, Grushevsky and Shulgin …

Boris Efimov. Caricature of Lenin and other leaders. Freak magazine, 1918

Already in the next year, 1919, the young man entered the Soviet service, became an employee of the art and poster department at the press and propaganda department, and since then he no longer drew cartoons of Lenin. Instead, the objects of his ridicule were bourgeois leaders.

Boris Efimov entered the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest artist

Boris Efimov never studied art, he was self-taught. He did not have a diploma from art schools or institutes, did not study in studios. In general, this is noticeable in his work. Many well-known cartoonists easily compose, sketch figures with light strokes from any natural angle. Efimov does not have such a lively naturalness, although over many years of work he has developed a confident, clear line of drawing. But from the very first steps in the caricature, he showed the ability to do something without which satire is not satire – the ability to hit the object of ridicule, as they say, not in the eyebrow, but in the eye. Denikin, a former soldier, spoke about this best of all, crowding into the crowd of spectators in front of Efimov’s poster caricature of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Southern Russia: “S-son of a bitch! You don’t want to, but you laugh … “

It must be said that Kiev passed from hand to hand many times during 1917-1920, so Efimov and his brother Koltsov (who also returned to his hometown for a while) sometimes had to hide their connection with the Bolshevik press. The disclosure could have ended in disaster. The brothers lodged in the former house of the famous marble manufacturer Rizzolatti on Bolshaya Vasilkovskaya, 32. The artist remembered this building for staircases and window sills made of Carrara marble. And also the fact that under some of the authorities Efimov and Koltsov right at the gate of the house were nearly shot by drunken patrolmen. Well, a familiar janitor heard it, intervened and rescued the brothers.

Nevertheless, Boris Efimov could not refrain from observing the characteristic types of certain regimes. Arriving home, he hastened to transfer what he saw to paper, and the result was a curious series of cartoons. By the way, such images can now be seen in the exposition of the popular “One Street Museum” on Andreevsky Spusk. The artist, who was already over ninety, personally repeated the old satirical drawings for his fellow citizens of Kiev.

Denikinites leaving Kiev in a cattle car. Caricature of Boris Efimov in the Bilshovik newspaper. December 1919

When the war ended, young Efimov thought about his future destiny. He suddenly decided to become … a transport worker and entered the corresponding faculty at the KINH (Kiev Institute of National Economy), which now houses the Dragomanov Pedagogical University. The student conscientiously pored over textbooks, attended lectures, however, combining study and regular work in a satirical schedule turned out to be an overwhelming task. In 1922, Boris Efimov, at the insistent invitation of his brother, moved to Moscow (although since then he has visited his hometown more than once).

Over time, the artist achieved wide recognition for his cartoons and cartoons in Izvestia, Krasnaya Zvezda, Ogonyok, and Crocodile. What to hide, often his satire was directed against those whom the Soviet government was pleased to defame unfairly in their own interests. Then Efimov sadly recalled this: “What could I do? Otherwise, my loved ones would have died … ” The most dear person – his brother, journalist Mikhail Koltsov – he lost during the years of Stalinist terror. As a “brother of the enemy of the people”, Efimov was temporarily unemployed, he himself was also awaiting arrest, but at the very top they decided not to touch him.

During the Second World War, Boris Efimov was especially famous. He created countless drawings, stigmatizing Hitler, Goebbels, Goering, Mussolini and others. It is not for nothing that the Fuhrer himself, infuriated by the acutely stinging images of his person, wrote Efimov along with the Kukryniksy among his personal enemies, who were to be hanged immediately after the capture of Moscow.

Fate measured the artist with an unprecedented long century. Only by the 90th birthday, Boris Efimov received the star of the Hero of Socialist Labor by Mikhail Gorbachev’s decree. In “Crocodile” an epigram was placed on this subject:

“As it turned out, in this world

It’s pretty easy to become a hero:

Serve your satire all your life

And live to be ninety. “

The venerable cartoonist far exceeded that milestone, died in 2008, and landed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest artist.

Boris Efimov recorded his era not only in tens of thousands of drawings. He became the author of a number of memoir books, in which he told many interesting details about what he saw and about those with whom he met. He had something to tell: after all, the artist’s life absorbed the last months of the XIX, the entire XX and the beginning of the XXI century!

