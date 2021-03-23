It is an inevitable tic in the human being. Looking back with nostalgia and remembering the best that life left you in that black box of existence that few dare to rummage through just in case. But for a Madridista who is grateful and honest with those who helped us to be happier, talking about the BBC is remembering an incredible time of successes, conquests and a torrent of goals that we now value in the face of the difficulty we have to pierce enemy networks. Do not forget that Cristiano left his signature in 450 goals of white, that Bale did it in 105 and that Benzema is already going for 272. That is, between the three they sang no less than 827 goals with the white shirt.

Some meringues reproach me that this revival does not lead to anything. That that happened and happened. It is logical that the prospect of being able to sign young people with a contrasted future like Mbappé and Haaland motivates the staff more. But I wonder: If the PSG sheik refuses to sell Mbappé this summer and Dortmund goes off the hook asking for an indecent amount for Haaland, are we going to stand with our arms crossed?

I have seen broken couples that, after a while, meet again. Having overcome their mutual reproaches, they clear their minds and find true happiness. Cristiano has two good years of football left and 40 goals per year in his insatiable backpack. Benzema would still be the artist that he is but with less pressure for having to be the killer that he is not. And you have to put Bale in group therapy to explain that without golf at all hours you can also enjoy life. The BBC is possible. It makes me.