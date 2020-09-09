Highlights: India shocked China, shock PLA at southern end of Pangong lake

Xi’s Communist Party explaining to Chinese citizens how the country can become weak

China is on the backfoot, Chinese media is preparing to create an atmosphere for war

Global Times compares the situation of 2020 with the war of 1962

new Delhi

China is nervous and is now trying to convince its own people that its army can fight a war. He is also explaining that he will get the benefit of going to war with India. Clearly, China is on the back foot due to India’s aggressive stand on the border. The Global Times, affiliated to China’s state media, has said in a report, “China’s policy on India is based on strength and if the common people are not afraid of Indian instigation, how can the PLA be afraid?” In such a situation, how can the country be weak? Everyone has to agree that China dominates India and in such a situation, we will not let India take advantage of China.

Trust is being given to people, China will not lose land

Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Shijin further said in his report, “People familiar with the border situation of the China-India border told me that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has strong control over the entire situation and the state of war. It does not matter how it is fought. The PLA has the full capability to defeat the Indian Army. Not only this, China will not lose even an inch of land on the India-China border. We assure the Chinese people about this.

The report further said, “The Indian side always understands that China will not dare to go to war with India.” Perhaps the reason behind this is that China has not fought a war for more than 30 years and is committed to peaceful development. Some external forces raise the question whether we will fight or compromise if necessary.

Chinese soldiers were armed with sharp weapons, the dragon’s nefarious plans in pictures

Forget China … it’s not 1962, it’s 2020!

China is comparing the current situation with the 1962 war. “Before the 1962 war, India was not afraid to encroach on the Chinese territory and challenge the PLA and eventually paid a heavy price for it,” the report said. The current situation is very close to the 1962 war. The border situation is very tense and there is a serious possibility of direct firing between the two sides.

120 years ago, soldiers of India have fought insurgents inside China

He further wrote, “I have close contact with the Chinese Army and I am also a former soldier. I must warn the Indian side that the PLA does not fire first, but if the Indian Army fires the first shot at the PLA, it will result in the Indian Army being eliminated on the spot. If Indian soldiers dared to escalate the conflict, then more Indian soldiers would be wiped out. The Indian Army has recently lost 20 of its soldiers in physical conflict, they have no match to counter the PLA. ”

China building a dam in POK, people landed on the road

He then wrote, “Many Chinese are regretting thinking that perhaps the great power of peaceful development is not in the destiny of China and that is why China has to fight a war to demonstrate its strong resolve.” It also states that Delhi should be responsible for its actions, and not to force China to demonstrate its strong will on the Indian troops who were forcefully abetted.